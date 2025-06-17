Air India plane crash: 144 DNA samples have been matched, says Gujarat Home Minister

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed that the DNA samples of 144 victims in the Air India plane crash has been successfully matched as of 12 pm on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sanghavi said, “Air India crash update: As of 12 pm, 144 DNA samples have been matched.”

The testing was being done by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Earlier on Monday, Sanghavi confirmed that DNA samples of 125 victims in the Air India plane crash had been successfully matched, and families of 124 deceased had been contacted. The mortal remains of 83 victims were handed over to their families.

The minister visited the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, where DNA testing of the deceased was being conducted.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi said on Tuesday that the number of BJ Medical College students who died because of the Air India crash remains at four.

Speaking to the media persons, Rakesh Joshi said,”…The death toll of BJ Medical College students stands at 4. It has not gone up.”

He also said that Vishwas, the only survivor from the crash, is in stable condition and slowly improving.

“Vishwas’s (the lone survivor of the flight crash) condition is stable and improving gradually,” Joshi said.

Kumar, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in row 11 at the left window seat in the flight’s economy class section that’s positioned right behind an emergency exit.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were performed with full state honours on Monday in Rajkot.

The former CM, who lost his life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, was cremated by his son Rushabh Rupani.

Top political leaders attended the funeral ceremony, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who paid their final respects to the departed leader. (ANI)