BreakingNational

Air India flight skids off runway in Mumbai amid heavy rain, no injuries reported

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

An Air India flight from Kochi skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday morning amid heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Flight AI2744 experienced a runway excursion at approximately 09:27 a.m. shortly after touchdown on the airport’s primary runway, which was slick due to monsoon rains. Despite the incident, the aircraft managed to taxi safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew disembarked without harm.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remain our top priority.”

Airport authorities confirmed the incident and said emergency protocols were activated immediately.

A spokesperson for CSMIA stated, “An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09.27 hours on 21 July 2025.

CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion. All passengers and crew are safe. There are minor damages reported to the airport’s primary runway – 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 – has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority.”

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and airport operations have been shifted to the secondary runway while authorities assess damage to the primary strip. (ANI)

Jal Shakti dept Baramulla warns consumers of water supply disconnection over unpaid bills
LG Sinha pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary
Vigilance Awareness Week-2023: Sadder Treasury Srinagar organizes Awareness programme
Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmir
Tarun Chugh mourns martyrdom of four Army personnel in Doda encounter
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Tragic Landslide at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
Next Article MPs submit memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking Justice Varma removal
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

The Step-by-Step Journey of an Education Loan Applicant Explained.
Education SEO
Police attach property worth lakhs belonging to notorious drug peddler in Budgam
Breaking Kashmir
Man dies after falling into borewell in Qazigund
Breaking Kashmir
Drug-free J&K imperative for well-being of future generations: Sakeena Itoo
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News