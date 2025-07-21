Air India flight skids off runway in Mumbai amid heavy rain, no injuries reported

An Air India flight from Kochi skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday morning amid heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Flight AI2744 experienced a runway excursion at approximately 09:27 a.m. shortly after touchdown on the airport’s primary runway, which was slick due to monsoon rains. Despite the incident, the aircraft managed to taxi safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew disembarked without harm.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remain our top priority.”

Airport authorities confirmed the incident and said emergency protocols were activated immediately.

A spokesperson for CSMIA stated, “An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09.27 hours on 21 July 2025.

CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion. All passengers and crew are safe. There are minor damages reported to the airport’s primary runway – 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 – has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority.”

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and airport operations have been shifted to the secondary runway while authorities assess damage to the primary strip. (ANI)