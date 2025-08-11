BreakingNational

Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi diverted to Chennai

An Air India flight operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi was diverted to Chennai on Sunday following a suspected technical issue and weather conditions along the route, the airline confirmed.

According to Flightradar24, the Air India flight AI2455 was scheduled to depart Thiruvananthapuram at 7:15 pm but took off at 8:17 pm. The flight, originally expected to arrive in Delhi at 10:45 pm, instead landed safely in Chennai.

Air India spokesperson in a statement said, “The flight crew of AI2455 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on August 10 made a precautionary diversion to Chennai due to a suspected technical issue and given the weather conditions en route. The flight landed safely in Chennai, where the aircraft will undergo the necessary checks.”

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the affected passengers. Our colleagues on the ground in Chennai are extending support to the passengers to minimise it and are making alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their respective destinations at the earliest,” an Air India spokesperson added.

The airline emphasised that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority. (ANI)

