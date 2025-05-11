AIP welcomes ceasefire, urges India, Pak to pursue peaceful solutions

Srinagar, May 10: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Saturday expressed relief and gratitude on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, facilitated by the United States President Donald Trump.

The party’s chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi in a statement issued here said the people of Jammu & Kashmir have historically borne the brunt of hostilities between the two nations, and the recent escalation was no exception.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to President Trump for playing a significant role in de-escalating tensions and thanked all those who contributed to highlighting the importance of peace between the neighboring countries.

Inam appealed to both India and Pakistan to take further steps towards reducing tensions, emphasising that wars and violence are never the solution to any problem.

Highlighting the ongoing suffering of the people of Jammu & Kashmir over the past 35 years, who have been caught in the crossfire of animosity between the two countries, the AIP spokesperson stressed that no one understands the value of peace more than the people of the region. He offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent incidents in Keran, Uri, Poonch, Rajouri, Akhnoor and other affected areas, where numerous homes and properties were destroyed.

Inam reminded the community of their responsibility to help those displaced and affected by the violence, urging immediate collective and individual efforts to support rehabilitation. “War is never a solution,” he said, urging all stakeholders to allow the people of Kashmir to live with dignity, respecting their political, human, religious and economic rights. “The ceasefire once again proves that dialogue is the only way to resolve conflicts,” the spokesperson said.