AIP launches crowdfunding to support shelling victims in north Kashmir

Srinagar, May 12: The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Monday said the party has started crowdfunding for the shelling-affected people of Baramulla and Kupwara districts in north Kashmir.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, MLA Langate and AIP leader Sheikh Khurshid said the party has taken this decision to make a possible effort to support those who have lost their residential houses in the recent cross-border shelling.

Khurshid said he had already visited the affected areas of Uri, where he met the people and listened to their issues. “People in Uri are facing unimaginable hardships. They have lost their homes but are unwilling to leave their land. We want to ensure they get the support they deserve,” he said.

The MLA added that the party will visit the Tangdhar areas and assess the damage caused due to the recent shelling. “We will also take the excess damage details from the concerned Deputy Commissioners,” he said.

When asked whether the relief would be only monetary, the MLA Langate clarified, “It will not only be monetary. It will also include food, granaries, and other essential things.”

He added that the party is already making efforts despite having limited resources. “What could be possible from the empty fund will be distributed among those affected and their families.”

The AIP leader said that earlier, there were provisions of the MLA’s fund, but currently, there is no clarity. “We will look into the same. If we can make anything from our fund, we will surely make it. We want to make sure that those affected people are given the space where they will.”

In Uri, many people told the visiting MLA that they want to stay in their localities because they have everything there, but unfortunately, they have lost shelter in the ongoing shelling, the statement said.

The party said it has already started this crowdfunding, and very soon they will take it to the concerned affected people.

The AIP said that twice a month, the party leaders will be visiting these affected families to stay updated on their condition and needs.