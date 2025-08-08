AIP condoles demise of journalist Ishfaq Gowhar’s maternal uncle

Srinagar, Aug 07: Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of Peerzada Hafizullah Qadri of Makhdoom Sahab Srinagar, the maternal uncle of noted journalist and Executive Editor of Gulistan News, Ishfaq Gowhar.In a statement issued here, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said, “The demise of Hafizullah Qadri sahib is a personal loss not only for the family but for the entire city. His dignified presence, wisdom and humane conduct earned him the love and admiration of all. I, on behalf of the AIP leadership, workers and especially from incarcerated AIP President and MP Barmulla Er Rashid Sahib, extend heartfelt condolences to our dear friend Ishfaq Gowhar and the bereaved family. We pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this hour of grief.”The AIP leadership PAC Chairman Ishtiyaq Qadri, Vice President Adv G N Shaheen, General Secretaries Prince Parveex & Nazir Ahmad Khan, State Secretary Sheikh Ashiq, AIP MLA and Chairman PAC Sheikh Khursheed, Secretary Finance Parveez Ahmad, Senior leader and spokesperson Firdouse Baba, besides Jt Secy Adv Javeed Hubbi, senior leaders Gazanfar Ali and Nazir Ahmad Mir stand in solidarity with the family and pray for Maghfirah and Jannat-ul-Firdous for the departed soul, the spokesperson said.