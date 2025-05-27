Aim to attract filmmakers to Kashmir: Nasir at ‘Harmukh’ trailer launch

Srinagar, May 26: Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani on Monday emphasized the need to channelize and promote local talent in Kashmir and boost tourism through cinematic collaborations.

He made these remarks at the trailer launch of Harmukh, a Kashmiri-Kannada film that brings together artists from Kashmir and Karnataka in a unique cultural blend.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Wani hailed the film as a “masterpiece” and a “commendable initiative” that exemplifies the creative synergy between Kashmiri and Kannada artists. He praised the cinematography and sound design of the film, expressing hope that Harmukh would soon see a wide release.

“There is no dearth of talent in Kashmir. It is our responsibility to channel it, support it, and provide the right platforms,” Wani stated, while lauding the collaborative spirit behind the film.

Quoting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Wani said that while Hollywood holds global appeal, the reach of South Indian cinema within India is unmatched, even surpassing Bollywood in terms of audience and volume. “That’s why we are keen on attracting South Indian filmmakers to Kashmir. It will not only give a boost to local talent but also help revive tourism in the region,” he added.

The advisor also spoke about the government’s ongoing efforts to address hurdles in the tourism sector. He revealed that plans were once underway to host South Indian film productions in the Valley to enhance tourism and cultural engagement, but certain setbacks had delayed the initiative.

Responding to a question about the artistic heritage of Kashmir, Wani recalled the significant role of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts in Rajbagh, which, according to him, was the oldest such institution in the region before it was severely impacted by the militancy of the 1990s. He expressed gratitude to those who kept the institution alive during turbulent times, enabling it to survive and grow.