AIKS greets KPs on Mela Kheer Bhawani

Jammu, June 02: AIKS (All India Kashmiri Samaj) has greeted Kashmiri Pandit community on the eve of Mela kheer Bhawani and demanded that the festival be declared a Gazetted holiday.
In a statement issued, President of AIKS Ravinder Pandita said “The whole Kashmiri Samaj is celebrating at a low ebb because of the Pahalgam tragedy. The visit to the sacred temple should not be seen as a return of an exiled community. We have been visiting Mela kheer Bhawani in thousands every year”
AIKS thanked the government for making elaborate arrangements during the mela and advocated for promotion of religious tourism throughout the state.

 

