AIIMS Jammu gets ‘Best Construction Project award’ in New Delhi

Jammu, Apr 12: Jammu AIIMS has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Achievement Award for Best Construction Projects’ at Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2025.

This is a proud moment for ammu & Kashmir (J&K), the Jammu AIIMS Director, Dr Shakti Gupta said.

CIDC was established in 1996 by the Planning Commission, Government of India (now NITI Aayog), along with constituents of the Indian construction industry, as the apex organization to professionalize and improve the functioning of the industry.

The award, presented on April 11, 2025, in New Delhi during the 16th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2025 and Exhibition on Nation Building – Vision 2047, recognises the AIIMS Jammu Hospital Complex as a national model of excellence in infrastructure development, the AIIMS Director said.

The Jammu AIIMS also got the Green Construction Footprint Award in the category of ‘Construction Workers’ Health and Safety during Construction,’ and the AIIMS Jammu Project In-Charge was honoured with the ‘Best Project Manager of the Year’ award.

The award was received by Balvinder Kumar Sharma, General Manager (Projects), Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited, the firm responsible for executing the construction of the AIIMS Jammu campus.

On this occasion, the Director of AIIMS Jammu extended his heartfelt congratulations and deep appreciation to the entire ACIL team for their remarkable professionalism, dedication, and quality execution of the project.

“This recognition by the CIDC is a reflection of our commitment to building a state-of-the-art Institution that integrates medical excellence with modern infrastructure,” the AIIMS Director said.