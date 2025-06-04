Kashmir

AIIMS Awantipora has potential to transform healthcare landscape of Kashmir: Sakeena

Urges executing agency for timely completion of vital project

Awantipora, June 03: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing construction works at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Awantipora.

During the visit, Minister Sakeena took detailed assessment of the pace and quality of the works being carried out at one of Kashmir’s most significant healthcare infrastructure project.

During the inspection, the Minister interacted with engineers and other officers involved in the execution of the project. She expressed concern over reported delays and emphasized the need for expeditious completion of all pending works in strict adherence to the stipulated timeline.

 Minister Sakeena reiterated that AIIMS Awantipora is a flagship project that has the potential to transform the healthcare landscape of the region by bringing world-class facilities closer to the doorsteps of people.

“This is not just a building, it is a beacon of hope for advanced healthcare in Kashmir and beyond. Any delay in executing this vital project is a delay in delivering essential services to our people,” Sakeena stated.

She urged the executing agencies to resolve bottlenecks swiftly and ensure round-the-clock efforts for timely completion of the project.

The Minister further directed the concerned executing agency to submit regular progress reports and ensure the project meets its scheduled deadlines without compromising on quality or safety standards. MLA Pampore, Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi; MLA Rajpora, Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir; Directors of  Health, Ayush and family Welfare, officers of executing agency, senior officers of district administration and other concerned officers also accompanied the Minister during the visit.

 

