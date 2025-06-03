BreakingHealth

AIIMS Awantipora a flagship project that has potential to transform healthcare landscape of Kashmir: Sakeena Itoo

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo today conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing construction works at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Awantipora.

During the visit, Minister Sakeena took detailed assessment of the pace and quality of the works being carried out at one of Kashmir’s most significant healthcare infrastructure project.

During the inspection, the Minister interacted with engineers and other officers involved in the execution of the project. She expressed concern over reported delays and emphasized the need for expeditious completion of all pending works in strict adherence to the stipulated timeline.

Minister Sakeena reiterated that AIIMS Awantipora is a flagship project that has the potential to transform the healthcare landscape of the region by bringing world-class facilities closer to the doorsteps of people.

“This is not just a building, it is a beacon of hope for advanced healthcare in Kashmir and beyond. Any delay in executing this vital project is a delay in delivering essential services to our people,” Sakeena stated.

She urged the executing agencies to resolve bottlenecks swiftly and ensure round-the-clock efforts for timely completion of the project.

The Minister further directed the concerned executing agency to submit regular progress reports and ensure the project meets its scheduled deadlines without compromising on quality or safety standards.

MLA Pampore, Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi; MLA Rajpora, Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir; Directors of Health, Ayush and family Welfare, officers of executing agency, senior officers of district administration and other concerned officers also accompanied the Minister during the visit.

Rahul Gandhi gets relief in ‘Modi-surname’ case, Patna HC stays lower court’s order
Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan counterpart, assures India’s support for economic rebuilding
World AIDS Day celebrated in GMC, other health institutions in Doda  
Three gold theft cases solved in Ganderbal, five accused arrested: Police
Fake App Posing as Ruling Party likely a Scam 
Share This Article
Previous Article You will return with dignity and together we will restore peace: Mehbooba Mufti to Kashmiri Pandits
Next Article LG Sinha visits Balidan Stambh in Srinagar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha visits Balidan Stambh in Srinagar
Breaking
You will return with dignity and together we will restore peace: Mehbooba Mufti to Kashmiri Pandits
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Current normalcy will pave the way for return of Kashmiri Pandits: BJP’s Sunil Sharma
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Dy CM reviews progress on development works at J&K Resident Commission
Breaking