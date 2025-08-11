AICTE, UGC, NCTE launch nationwide campaign to make hr edu campuses Nasha Mukt 

New Delhi, Aug 10: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), organised a national online interaction with the HoIs of Higher Education Institutions to discuss and accelerate the implementation of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) across campuses. The session marked the beginning of a month-long nationwide awareness drive, commemorating the fifth anniversary of the campaign.The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to create mass awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and to build a drug-free society. This year’s special outreach targets over 3 crore individuals between August 1 and August 31, 2025, through a combination of physical events and online engagement. Activities include a mass pledge against drug abuse on August 13, student-led awareness campaigns, human chains, workshops, NCC/NSS outreach, and social media initiatives using the hashtag #AzadiFromDrugs.Speaking at the session, Prof T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, stressed the critical role of educational institutions in shaping a healthy and progressive society:“In India, drug addiction is a silent challenge affecting the lives and futures of many young students. Over the past five years, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has united civil society, government agencies, and academic institutions, with youth leading the change,” Prof Sitharam said. “This year, as we celebrate its milestones, we set higher goals of reaching 3 crore individuals through physical outreach and digital engagement. Our colleges and universities are not merely centres of academic learning; they are hubs of life-building.”The Chairman AICTE further said that substance abuse threatens health, productivity, families, and the very progress of our nation.”I urge all institutions to go beyond symbolic participation. On August 13, let us conduct impactful awareness drives, organise transformative workshops, and amplify the message on digital platforms,” he said . He said education is not only about academic excellence but about creating responsible, socially conscious citizens. “Let us make this campaign a permanent part of campus culture, inspiring our students to say not only ‘No to Drugs’ but ‘Yes to Life, Yes to Dreams, and Yes to a Healthy India,” Prof Sitharam said.The chief guest, Dr H.R. Nagendra Guruji, Chancellor, S-VYASA Deemed-to-be-University, highlighted the role of traditional practices in tackling substance abuse:“Yoga and meditation are powerful tools for leading our youth towards a healthy and fulfilling life,” he said, adding that drug abuse not only causes personal harm but also brings pain to families and erodes social harmony. Dr Guruji added that every educational campus should aim to be a Nasha Mukt Campus. The online interaction concluded with a collective call to action, encouraging HEIs to take the pledge at https://nmba.dosje.gov.in, organise awareness activities, and actively contribute to building a Nasha Mukt Bharat.Prof Manish R. Joshi, Secretary, UGC, and a representative from NCTE, also graced the occasion.