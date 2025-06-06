AICTE revamps MODROBS scheme to upgrade technical education infra

New Delhi, June 05: In a strategic move to strengthen India’s technical education landscape, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a revamped edition of its Modernisation and Removal of Obsolescence (MODROBS) scheme. This initiative is designed to modernize laboratory infrastructure, promote industry-aligned education, and bring cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), into classrooms—particularly in rural and underserved regions of the country.

MODROBS, a key component under AICTE’s Quality Improvement Schemes (AQIS), aims to enhance the quality of practical training and research in engineering and technical institutions by supporting the development of advanced laboratories, workshops, and computing facilities. This year’s edition brings a special focus on Government Institutes located in Aspirational Districts, North-Eastern States, and Jammu & Kashmir (including Ladakh), as well as in rural areas, where infrastructural development is most needed.

Announcing the launch, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, said:

“The revamped MODROBS guidelines aim to strengthen research and development infrastructure, especially in institutions located in rural and remote areas. By focusing on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, the scheme ensures that engineering and diploma students gain hands-on experience aligned with industry needs. In today’s fast-evolving technological landscape, outdated infrastructure should not hinder innovation. This initiative is a vital step towards making technical education more inclusive, future-ready, and responsive to the demands of the modern world.”

Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, highlighted the goals of the scheme:

“We are focusing on creating an environment where students learn through solving real-world problems with the help of modern tools. AICTE is committed to ensuring that institutions across all regions are empowered to train the next generation of engineers, scientists, and technologists.”

Adviser-II Dr. N. H. Siddalinga Swamy elaborated on the various benefits of the MODROBS scheme and outlined the application process for interested institutions.

The scheme provides financial support of up to ₹30 lakhs per project, covering both recurring and non-recurring expenditures. A total of 500 such projects are set to be funded in this special edition. Institutions can utilize the funds for procuring modern equipment, upgrading existing tools and software, and replacing obsolete machinery. Preference will be given to institutions that have not received MODROBS funding in the past 10 years, ensuring equitable access to resources.

In line with AICTE’s vision to mark 2025 as the “Year of AI”, proposals that integrate AI into core engineering disciplines will be prioritized. This includes the development of labs that support AI-driven research, machine learning, and interdisciplinary applications.

To promote transparency and wider accessibility, all institutions sanctioned under MODROBS are required to register their upgraded facilities on the I-STEM (Indian Science Technology and Engineering Facilities Map) portal. This scheme underscores AICTE’s commitment to quality, equity, and innovation in technical education, ensuring that India’s youth are equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow.