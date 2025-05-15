‘AICTE Productization Fellowship’ rolled out for young innovators

New Delhi, May 14: In a major move to foster innovation and self-reliance among youth, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) today launched the AICTE Productization Fellowship (APF) and the fourth edition of YUKTI Innovation Challenge 2025. APF initiative aims to support student innovators in transforming their ideas into market-ready products and services that address real-world challenges. APF provides financial assistance, mentorship, and incubation support to students working on Proof of Concept (PoC)-based projects, empowering them to develop impactful, forward-thinking technological solutions for society.

The fellowship is designed to support students from AICTE-approved institutions, including those pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral programs, as well as recent graduates within the last two years. Through structured mentorship, financial assistance, and incubation support, APF seeks to strengthen the innovation ecosystem within higher education institutions across India.

Launching the initiative, AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam said:

“The launch of the AICTE Productization Fellowship is a pivotal move in our mission to transform India’s higher education ecosystem into a hub of innovation and practical impact. This initiative will help to turn students’ great ideas into products and services that address real-world problems. The fellowship along with institutes will help them with the resources, mentorship, and infrastructure needed to translate these ideas into actionable solutions. Faculty and students working together can make Bharat a nation of productization, which is essential for achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat@2047.”

Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, emphasized:

“Innovation must not stop at the idea stage. It must reach the society in the form of products and solutions that make a meaningful difference. Through various AICTE initiatives, we receive thousands of innovative ideas. These can be curated into a repository to showcase student creativity and innovation. The Productization Fellowship is not just a grant; it is a launchpad for young innovators who will shape India’s future in technology and entrepreneurship. With this financial support, students will be able to pursue their innovations more confidently, overcoming financial barriers to some extent.”

Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary of AICTE, also appreciated the initiative and remarked:

“This program reflects our commitment to fostering entrepreneurial thinking, accelerating technology development, and ensuring that innovation is inclusive, scalable, and sustainable.”

Key Features of the AICTE Productization Fellowship (APF)

– Comprehensive Financial Support: Selected student teams will receive a monthly fellowship of Rupees 37,000 for a maximum period of two years (in two stages) to convert/transform Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs), build prototypes, conduct testing, validate markets, and commercialize their innovations.

– Contingency Grant: Each team will also be entitled to an annual contingency grant of up to Rupees 50,000 to cover miscellaneous expenses related to product development.

– Target Areas: The fellowship encourages innovations in sectors such as Green Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy, Big Data, Robotics, Blockchain, Sustainable Mobility, and Heritage Management, among others.

– National Outreach and Inclusivity: The scheme will support up to 500 teams in Stage 1 and 150 teams in Stage 2, fully adhering to reservation norms as per Government of India guidelines.

– Expert Selection and Monitoring: Proposals will be reviewed biannually by an AICTE-constituted expert committee. Progress will be assessed quarterly, and only projects with demonstrated potential and impact will continue to receive support.

In addition to nurturing technological development, the APF provides students with practical exposure to intellectual property rights, business modeling, technology transfer, and commercialization strategies. In cases where student teams are affiliated with incubation centers, extended project support and post-fellowship continuity will be encouraged.

Along with the launch of the AICTE Productization Fellowship (APF), AICTE also announced the fourth edition of the YUKTI Innovation Challenge 2025, a flagship initiative under the AICTE–MIC framework aimed at fostering technology-driven solutions at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 and above, registered in the YUKTI Repository.