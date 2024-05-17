AICTE conducts familiarization session for BE (VLSI) curriculum

New Delhi, May 16: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) conducted a comprehensive familiarization session for the VLSI Design and Technology UG curriculum.

The session was inaugurated by AICTE Chairman, Prof. T.G. Sitharam. He underscored the critical importance of VLSI in the semiconductor industry.

In his address, Prof. Sitharam emphasized the growing relevance of VLSI technology and the need to equip students with the necessary skills during their college education. He said, VLSI is an emerging area. We must focus on skilling our students in college, not on-the-job. The industry needs employees who are ready to work from the day one. The curriculum has been thoughtfully designed with this objective in mind.

Prof. Sitharam also commended the efforts of the curriculum revision committee, acknowledging their dedication and hard work. He highlighted the necessity of preparing teachers with rich domain knowledge, innovative pedagogies and experimental learning projects.

The session featured specialists who discussed various aspects of semiconductor devices/manufacturing, analog mixed-signal and RF circuits, digital design and systems, electronic design automation, display technologies, semiconductor packaging including the scope and global scenario of the semiconductor industry. They also discussed the program electives and credits of specialization.

Experts stressed the importance of making students industry-ready through courses designed by industry leaders, with a focus on practical tools and technologies rather than just theoretical knowledge. “Our goal is to ensure that our graduates are prepared to meet the demands of the industry immediately upon entering the workforce,” they stated. Industry representatives from DUK, Arm Education India, STMicroelectronics, Synopsis and Cadence Design Systems applauded about availability of resources (on pro bono basis) in the form of content, tools, internship opportunities, FDPs and called upon the faculty members and students to effectively utilize them for their advantage.