AI-enabled command centre set to revolutionise security at SMVDS

Katra, June 09: In a significant leap towards enhancing pilgrimage safety and security, Lieuten-ant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated a cutting-edge CCTV Surveillance System with an Integrated Command & Control Centre at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

This AI-powered surveillance infrastructure is designed to provide real-time monitoring, compre-hensive situational awareness, and efficient crowd management, ensuring a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for millions of devotees.

The Integrated Command & Control Centre, supported by seven Sub-Control Centres along the pilgrimage route, enables 24×7 monitoring of vulnerable and high-traffic zones. Equipped with over 700 cameras—including 170 new high-definition IP cameras—and advanced AI-based technologies like Facial Recognition, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and Ges-ture Recognition, the system will facilitate prompt and coordinated responses to emergencies, crowd congestion, security threats, and natural hazards.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha emphasised that this large-scale technology-driven initiative will not only optimise shrine operations but also significantly bolster the safety and security of devotees, reflecting the administration’s unwavering commitment to making the pilgrimage hassle-free and secure.