Top Stories

AI-enabled command centre set to revolutionise security at SMVDS

• Over 700 cameras & AI tech deployed to enhance security at SMVD Shrine

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

Katra, June 09: In a significant leap towards enhancing pilgrimage safety and security, Lieuten-ant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated a cutting-edge CCTV Surveillance System with an Integrated Command & Control Centre at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.
This AI-powered surveillance infrastructure is designed to provide real-time monitoring, compre-hensive situational awareness, and efficient crowd management, ensuring a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for millions of devotees.
The Integrated Command & Control Centre, supported by seven Sub-Control Centres along the pilgrimage route, enables 24×7 monitoring of vulnerable and high-traffic zones. Equipped with over 700 cameras—including 170 new high-definition IP cameras—and advanced AI-based technologies like Facial Recognition, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and Ges-ture Recognition, the system will facilitate prompt and coordinated responses to emergencies, crowd congestion, security threats, and natural hazards.
Lieutenant Governor Sinha emphasised that this large-scale technology-driven initiative will not only optimise shrine operations but also significantly bolster the safety and security of devotees, reflecting the administration’s unwavering commitment to making the pilgrimage hassle-free and secure.

Heavy snowfall hits normal life in Valley;flights off, NH closed
Two heavily armed terrorists behind Gagangeer attack: Officials
Grateful for showcasing Indian cinema at G20 Summit: Ram Charan 
Srinagar Boat Capsize tragedy: Families await return of missing loved ones
Mann Ki Baat: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign unites Indians in pride & patriotism: PM Modi
Share This Article
Previous Article Divyangjan possess unique strengths, must be empowered: LG
Next Article Modi era brings peace to Kashmir, ends policy paralysis: Shah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Union Minister Jitendra Singh meets Mauritius PM
Jammu
SANJY-2025: DC G’bl  directs expediting ongoing Yatra works to meet timelines
Kashmir
HC grants bail to Sgr resident in NDPS case
City
Valleyites flock to Sukhnag to beat the heat
Kashmir