AI 171 crash: 202 bodies handed over and 220 victims identified, says Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel

Almost a week after the deadly Air India crash that took place in Ahmedabad, DNA samples of 220 victims had been matched with their families and the mortal remains of 202 passengers have been released, announced Gujarat Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Rushikesh Patel on Friday.

In a post on X, Rushikesh Patel wrote, “UPDATED UP TO :- 20/06/2025 , 11:45 A.M. NO. OF DNA MATCH – 220, NO. OF RELATIVES CONTACTED- 220, NO. OF MORTAL RELEASED- 202.”

Of the 220 victims identified in the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, 151 were Indian nationals, 34 were British, 7 Portuguese, one was Canadian, and 9 were non-passengers. So far, 202 bodies have been handed over, 15 sent by air and 187 by ambulance, while the remaining mortal remains will be released soon.

“Indians 151, Portuguese 7, British 34, Canada 1, Non passengers 9………BY AIR – 15, By road via ambulance – 187……..Remaining Mortal remains will be handed over soon,” the post further reads.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said that the flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after taking off in Ahmedabad on June 12, was “well-maintained” and both the aircraft and its engines were regularly monitored, showing no issue before the flight.

In a wordy statement for its customers, Air India’s CEO informed that the plane had undergone its last major check in June 2023, while its right engine was overhauled in March of this year, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025.

“The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight,” Campbell Wilson said.

Air India CEO assured that they are working with the aviation industry and waiting for the official investigation report to provide more information about the crash in which 241 out of the 242 passengers on board were killed after the plane crashed into the BJ Medical college’s boys hostel building.

Campbell Wilson further added that Air India has completed inspection on 26 Boeing 787 aircraft out of 33 of its aircraft as per the directions of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the tragedy. He added that following the review of Air India aircraft, the DGCA has confirmed that our Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance processes fully meet safety standards.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)