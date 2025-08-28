BreakingCityJammu and Kashmir News

Ahsan Pardesi Visits Flood Prone Areas in Lal Chowk Constituency

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Spread the love

Srinagar, August 28: MLA Lal Chowk Ahsan Pardesi today visited several flood-prone areas of the constituency, including Kursu Rajbagh, Pandrethan, Lasjan, Gandbal, and Soitang, to take stock of the measures being implemented on ground.

During the visit, he interacted with the locals and assured them of the government’s full support in addressing their concerns.

The MLA also lauded the efforts of the officials of the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC) for their preparedness and proactive measures to deal with any contingencies.

SC Constitution bench begins hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370
Kupwara Sub-jail Gas Explosion: Another Injured Inmate Succumbs, Death toll rises to two
971 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 reported from 16 states
After Student deaths in Handwara accident, DSEK makes permissions mandatory for Picnics
All institutions in Kupwara, Baramulla to reopen tomorrow except for few bordering areas
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Man killed in hit-and-run incident in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Man killed in hit-and-run incident in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Breaking City
Special train arranged for stranded passengers from Jammu to Delhi
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Jammu-Srinagar NHW Closed, Mughal Road Open For Traffic 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
J-K: Two terrorists neutralised by Indian Army in Gurez sector
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News