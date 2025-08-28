Ahsan Pardesi Visits Flood Prone Areas in Lal Chowk Constituency

Spread the love

Srinagar, August 28: MLA Lal Chowk Ahsan Pardesi today visited several flood-prone areas of the constituency, including Kursu Rajbagh, Pandrethan, Lasjan, Gandbal, and Soitang, to take stock of the measures being implemented on ground.

During the visit, he interacted with the locals and assured them of the government’s full support in addressing their concerns.

The MLA also lauded the efforts of the officials of the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC) for their preparedness and proactive measures to deal with any contingencies.