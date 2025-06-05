Ahead of Eid, Food Safety team Srinagar conducts special market inspections

As part of the special market checking drives to ensure availability of standard quality food products in the market on the eve of Eid ul Adha, Food Safety Team on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat carried out intensive market inspections across the City.

The checking team led by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety inspected various areas of the City including, Zainakote Industrial Area, Shalteng, Lalbazar, Hazratbal, Saderbal, Nowhatta and other adjoining areas to ensure compliance with food safety norms by all the Food Business Operators.

During the inspections, a significant quantity of expired ghee was seized from a manufacturing unit at Zainakote Industrial Area. Approximately 110 kgs of expired ghee was confiscated, and a case has been registered against the Food Business Operator (FBO) under the relevant rules and regulations of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Meanwhile, DC has asked the Food Safety department Srinagar to continue the regular market inspections in Srinagar City to ensure compliance with food safety norms. He emphasized protection of public health by ensuring that all food products meet the highest safety standards across all the sectors.

Food Safety department has also urged consumers to be vigilant when purchasing food products and report any suspicious products to the Food Safety department so that action is taken against the FBO found violating food safety norms.

Meanwhile, Food Business Operators, including manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers have been cautioned to refrain from violating any provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Failure to comply with the regulations will result in stringent action against defaulters, which can even lead to the closure of their facilities. No compromise with the quality of food items will be tolerated.