Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, OGW nabbed at Pahalgam checkpoint

Srinagar, June 19: An Over-Ground Worker (OGW) with a criminal record was intercepted on Wednesday evening by the Facial Recognition System (FRS) installed at Langanbal checkpoint in Pahalgam, triggering a strong security response just weeks ahead of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY-2025).

He (OGW) is a resident of Seer Hamdan in the jurisdiction of Police Station Mattan, was working as a carpenter, and had a previous FIR registered against him in 2005. The Facial Recognition System flagged him at around 5:00 PM, following which he was detained on the spot and handed over to the Police Station Pahalgam for further investigation.

Confirming the development, a police spokesman said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has installed Facial Recognition Systems at critical checkpoints in Anantnag district to bolster surveillance ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. The detection of this OGW demonstrates the effectiveness of technology-driven policing, he said.

“The detection comes at a crucial time as security agencies tighten their grip along all routes leading to the holy cave shrine. With the Yatra expected to begin in early July, J&K Police has significantly enhanced electronic surveillance across access corridors and sensitive points,” he said.

The spokesman said anyone attempting to disrupt public order or pose a threat to pilgrims will be swiftly identified and dealt with under the law.

Officials said more FRS units are being deployed across the district, particularly along key entry points of the pilgrimage route. These systems are linked with criminal databases and enable real-time identification of individuals with a history of terrorism or criminal involvement.

The introduction of AI-powered surveillance tools, alongside conventional security layers, forms part of a broader strategy to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage this year. Drone surveillance, high-definition CCTV cameras, and RFID tagging for pilgrims are among the additional measures being implemented.

Security agencies have reiterated their commitment to ensuring a secure, seamless and spiritually fulfilling yatra experience for devotees.

Meanwhile, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 is scheduled to commence on July 3 and will continue for 45 days, concluding on August 17. Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to undertake the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine located in the Himalayas of Kashmir.

The J&K administration has assured that all necessary arrangements for security, medical, and logistics are in place to facilitate a smooth yatra season.