Ahad Zagar day celebrated with fervour

Srinagar, Aug 12: Annual Ahad Zargar day celebrations were held Tuesday at the shrine of famous Sufi poet and saint Abdul Ahad Zargar at Narwara in Srinagar.According to a statement issued here, thousands of people participated in the memorial celebrations. Folk artists from the whole of Kashmir Valley came and performed on the occasion presenting the Sufi songs of the luminary of literature and the icon of the spiritual moment in Kashmir. Many eminent writers, intellectuals, academics and the famed civil society members participated in the event.Annual Awards were also presented to two eminent contributors to literature and arts on the occasion. Mushtaq Barq was awarded for his writings and translations of the Sufi poetry while Gulzar Ahmad Ganai was awarded for his contribution to folk music. The Chairman of the Foundation Rafiq Raaz and patron of the Foundation Khurshid Zargar presented the awards. Many prominent speakers presented their views on the life and poetry of Ahad Zargar.