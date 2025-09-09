Agriculture J&K’s economic backbone, committed to empower farmers: CM Omar Abdullah

Follow us on

The Apex Committee for the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) led by Dr. Mangla Rai, renowned agriculture scientist and former DG, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and briefed him about the progress on implementation of HADP for development of Agriculture & allied sectors across Jammu and Kashmir.

Other committee members including Dr. PK Joshi, Secretary NAAS; Dr HS Gupta, former Director IARI; Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai; Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J, Dr BN Tripathi and Dr. JP Sharma, former VC SKUAST-J were also present.

Mission Director HADP, J&K Sandeep Kumar, was also present on the occasion.

During the interaction, Dr. Mangal Rai gave an overview of HADP and presented comprehensive two-year progress report on the program’s initiatives. He also presented several suggestions before the Chief Minister to further enhance the program’s implementation and impact.

He also briefed the Chief Minister about the role of Apex Committee, informing that the committee is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the HADP through comprehensive agricultural development strategies aimed at transforming the agricultural sector and improving the socio-economic conditions of farmers.

Dr. Rai also briefed the Chief Minister about the ongoing three-day midterm review (2023-2025) of HADP by Apex Committee which commenced yesterday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, adding that the committee will continue its deliberations over the next two days to ensure the successful achievement of all HADP goals.

While interacting with the committee members, the Chief Minister stressed on them to focus on comprehensive roadmap for sustainable agricultural development, diversification, and empowerment of farming communities in the region. He emphasized on the critical need for an integrated strategy that addresses sectoral challenges like soil health, water management, modern farming techniques, and market linkages.

Omar Abdullah further highlighted that the agriculture sector remains a pivotal driver of J&K’s economy and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to provide an enabling environment for farmers by facilitating access to modern inputs, credit, technology, and markets. He added that J&K is emerging as role model for agriculture sector across the country.

While commending the Apex Committee for progress on implementation of HADP, the Chief Minister called for effective promotion of horticulture and allied activities, strengthening of rural infrastructure, and establishment of a robust support framework for small and marginal farmers.

He assured the Committee that the Government is committed to accelerate region’s agricultural growth through progressive policy measures and active collaboration with Apex Committee.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also commended the Vice Chancellors of SKUAST-K and SKUAST-J for tremendous improvement in the academic and research ecosystem of the both varsities. He also lauded them for NIRF ranking of 7th for SKUAST-K and 23rd for SKUAST-J.