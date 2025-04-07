“Against secular framework of country”: MLA Tarigami on amended Waqf law

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA M Y Tarigami on Monday voiced strong opposition to the amended Waqf law, saying that it is “against the secular framework of the country.”

Speaking to media outside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Tarigami voiced strong opposition to the legislation: “In our view, this (Waqf Act) is against the secular framework of the country. More than 200 MPs voted against this bill, saying that every community has the right to manage its properties. This subject is important for us, and we should hold a discussion on it.”

In contrast, BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa defended the law, emphasising that it had already passed in Parliament and received the President’s assent.

“The Parliament passed this bill, and the President gave her assent to it. I thank the Speaker for saying that this bill has now become an act. Our stand is clear that we will not allow discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the J&K Assembly,” Randhawa said, making it clear that the BJP would not entertain further debate on the issue.

National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi raised concerns about the political motivations behind the law.

“We don’t think this law has been made in the interest of Muslims but only to get votes. We will not let the House function until a discussion is allowed on this matter,” Gurezi said, stressing the party’s demand for a debate on the law.

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) MLA once again staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday over the adjournment of discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos after members of NC and its allies protested against the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. They also protested Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather’s decision to reject their adjournment motion on the Act.

As the session began, Opposition MLAs rose to demand a discussion on the recent amendments made to the Waqf Act, voicing concerns over its implications. However, Speaker Rather maintained that the matter could not be taken up under an adjournment motion since it was currently sub judice.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, “As per rules, no matter what sub judice is, it can be brought up for adjournment. Since this issue is in the Supreme Court, and I have a copy of it, the rule clearly says that we cannot discuss it through an adjournment motion.”

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the Budget session. (ANI)