Top Stories

Aftermath Op Sindoor: • J&K sees first peaceful night in days amid cross-border conflict

• Police urge displaced families not to return home until declared safe • Clearance of unexploded ordnance is expected to take several days

sameer
sameer
3 Min Read

Srinagar, May 11: After nearly a week of intense hostilities, Jammu and Kashmir experienced a fragile calm on Saturday night, with residents enjoying their first peaceful night in six days—free from the roar of aircraft, missiles, and drones.
Defence sources confirmed that no ceasefire violations were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir after 11 p.m. Saturday. The lull extended to the Jammu region, including the worst-hit districts of Poonch and Rajouri, offering long-overdue relief to thousands living under constant threat.
This calm followed an agreement between Indian and Pakistani military officials to observe a ceasefire, coming after Operation Sindoor—India’s military response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.
Despite the ceasefire, drone sightings over parts of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday evening raised concerns of potential violations. The preceding days had seen heavy cross-border strikes, including drone incursions, shelling, and missile attacks, resulting in multiple civilian casualties and the deaths of five security personnel.
On Sunday morning, displaced residents began returning to border villages in Uri, Tangdhar, Gurez, Machil, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, and Nogam. Many homes bore the scars of the violence—shattered walls, torn roofs, and lost livestock. No fresh firing was reported in Kupwara, Bandipora, or Udhampur through the night.
In affected towns, markets reopened and public life slowly resumed, bringing a tentative sense of hope. However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a strict advisory against returning to conflict-hit areas until they are officially declared safe.
A police spokesman warned that unexploded shells and ordnance remain a significant threat. Specialized bomb disposal teams are conducting sweeping operations across affected areas. Residents were urged to stay in temporary shelters established by district authorities, with food, medical care, and emergency helplines in place.
“Under no circumstances should anyone touch or approach suspicious objects. Maintain a minimum distance of 100 meters and alert others,” the police advised. Clearance operations may take several days, depending on weather and contamination levels.
Thousands from Uri fled during Pakistan’s retaliatory shelling after Operation Sindoor. Local MLA Sajjad Shafi stated that nearly half of Uri’s 1.5 lakh residents were affected by the violence through injury, property loss, or displacement.
“The damage is extensive. People are traumatised and eager to return, but safety must come first,” he said.

NC resolution was ‘weak, watered down’: PC chief Lone
Reservation sub-committee issue being politicised: Sakina Itoo
Upbeat KPs turn out in large numbers to vote for B’la LS seat
KPDCL to install smart meters for all domestic consumers within 27 months: MD
J&K all set to hold Covid-19 mock drill from today
Share This Article
Previous Article Op Sindoor still on, Pak will face consequences for ceasefire violations
Next Article LG visits bereaved family of ADDC, Rajouri
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Goli ka jawaab Gola”: PM Modi
Top Stories
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting
Top Stories
Op Sindoor symbol of India’s political, social & military willpower: Rajnath
Top Stories
India to send team to UNSC with evidence highlighting Pak’s complicity: Sources
Top Stories