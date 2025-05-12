Aftermath Op Sindoor: • J&K sees first peaceful night in days amid cross-border conflict

Srinagar, May 11: After nearly a week of intense hostilities, Jammu and Kashmir experienced a fragile calm on Saturday night, with residents enjoying their first peaceful night in six days—free from the roar of aircraft, missiles, and drones.

Defence sources confirmed that no ceasefire violations were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir after 11 p.m. Saturday. The lull extended to the Jammu region, including the worst-hit districts of Poonch and Rajouri, offering long-overdue relief to thousands living under constant threat.

This calm followed an agreement between Indian and Pakistani military officials to observe a ceasefire, coming after Operation Sindoor—India’s military response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

Despite the ceasefire, drone sightings over parts of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday evening raised concerns of potential violations. The preceding days had seen heavy cross-border strikes, including drone incursions, shelling, and missile attacks, resulting in multiple civilian casualties and the deaths of five security personnel.

On Sunday morning, displaced residents began returning to border villages in Uri, Tangdhar, Gurez, Machil, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, and Nogam. Many homes bore the scars of the violence—shattered walls, torn roofs, and lost livestock. No fresh firing was reported in Kupwara, Bandipora, or Udhampur through the night.

In affected towns, markets reopened and public life slowly resumed, bringing a tentative sense of hope. However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a strict advisory against returning to conflict-hit areas until they are officially declared safe.

A police spokesman warned that unexploded shells and ordnance remain a significant threat. Specialized bomb disposal teams are conducting sweeping operations across affected areas. Residents were urged to stay in temporary shelters established by district authorities, with food, medical care, and emergency helplines in place.

“Under no circumstances should anyone touch or approach suspicious objects. Maintain a minimum distance of 100 meters and alert others,” the police advised. Clearance operations may take several days, depending on weather and contamination levels.

Thousands from Uri fled during Pakistan’s retaliatory shelling after Operation Sindoor. Local MLA Sajjad Shafi stated that nearly half of Uri’s 1.5 lakh residents were affected by the violence through injury, property loss, or displacement.

“The damage is extensive. People are traumatised and eager to return, but safety must come first,” he said.