After UXO clearance, border dwellers permitted to return home in 6 villages

The district administration of Baramulla has permitted the return of evacuees to six villages after the safe disposal of unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in Uri sector of Baramulla.

Officials informed the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that 7 UXOs have been successfully neutralized in the villages of Kamalkote, Madhan, Gowhallan, Salamabad (Bijhama), Gangerhill, and Gawalta.

The clearance comes after sustained efforts by security agencies to sanitize the region following recent escalations along the Line of Control.

“Evacuees from these six villages can now return to their homes. The decision was taken after confirmation of safe disposal of detected UXOs,” said a Police spokesperson.

However, authorities have cautioned that more UXOs may still be present and undiscovered in these and other areas. A total of 20 UXOs were initially reported across 17 locations in the district.

Meanwhile, the residents have been strongly advised to avoid touching or approaching any suspicious objects and to report them immediately to the Baramulla Police or nearest security personnel.

Meanwhile, Baramulla Police has issued a public safety advisory, underscoring the grave risk UXOs pose to life and property, urging continued vigilance.

Emergency Contact Numbers:

PCR Baramulla: 9696767768 / 9596767717 / 01952-234410—(KNO)