An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Chattru Forest area of Kishtwar district.

Official sources said that an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in forests.

A top police officer said that exchange of fire has taken place in forest area which is a tough terrain.

More reinforcement has been dispatched to the area, more details awaited.

Pertinently, Another encounter is underway in Udhampur.(GNS)