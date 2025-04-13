Breaking

After Student deaths in Handwara accident, DSEK makes permissions mandatory for Picnics

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Following the tragic bus accident that claimed lives of two students, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) G N Itoo Sunday issued advisory to all educational institutions in the Valley suggesting them to seek mandatory permissions before organizing any picnic or excursion.

Itoo that schools must not make any picnic plans without first obtaining proper authorisation from the concerned authorities, be it the Chief Education Officer or any other authority.

He also said that local authorities must be informed well in advance wherever their involvement is necessary.

“Teachers must accompany students at all times during such outings. Every precaution whether related to transport or logistical arrangements must be taken well in advance,” Itoo added.

“Picnics are a part of school life, and students have every right to enjoy them. But before that, we must ensure their complete safety,” he said—(KNO)

