Kashmir

After six months, Leh-Manali highway reopens

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
1 Min Read

Leh, May 12: The strategically vital Leh-Manali Highway reopened after a six-month winter closure, officials said.

The ceremony, held in Leh, marked the resumption of travel and logistics in one of India’s most challenging high-altitude terrains, ending a prolonged isolation for the region due to record snowfall.

The 428-kilometer highway, a lifeline for Ladakh’s connectivity, commerce, and military supply chains, is typically closed from November to April due to extreme weather. This year, however, unprecedented snow accumulation delayed clearance efforts, requiring the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the 111 Road Construction Company (RCC) to deploy round-the-clock operations. Under Captain Manish Ranjan’s leadership, teams battled sub-zero temperatures and avalanches to restore access.
Meanwhile authorities have urged caution as traffic resumes. Tourists and residents are advised to adhere strictly to travel guidelines, with special emphasis on early departures from Leh to minimize risks associated with sudden weather changes.

Relationship not a factor to affect credibility of witnesses, observes High Court
Mohammad Altaf Bhat assumes charge as ACR Ganderbal
IUST organises program on global nursing
Not even one square inch of our land occupied by China: Ladakh LG Mishra
Arrangements for I-Day, 2024 celebrations reviewed at Kulgam
Share This Article
Previous Article BJP to hold nationwide ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from May 13-23 to mark Operation Sindoor’s success
Next Article Rising Kashmir Panun Kashmir condemns malicious campaign
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Calm returns to J&K as ceasefire eases tensions, but fear lingers
Kashmir
Authorities allow return of residents to 6 villages in Uri after disposal of UXOs
Kashmir
Satish visits relief camps, meets displaced border residents
Jammu
Rana welcomes ceasefire agreement
Jammu