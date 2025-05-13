After six months, Leh-Manali highway reopens

Leh, May 12: The strategically vital Leh-Manali Highway reopened after a six-month winter closure, officials said.

The ceremony, held in Leh, marked the resumption of travel and logistics in one of India’s most challenging high-altitude terrains, ending a prolonged isolation for the region due to record snowfall.

The 428-kilometer highway, a lifeline for Ladakh’s connectivity, commerce, and military supply chains, is typically closed from November to April due to extreme weather. This year, however, unprecedented snow accumulation delayed clearance efforts, requiring the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the 111 Road Construction Company (RCC) to deploy round-the-clock operations. Under Captain Manish Ranjan’s leadership, teams battled sub-zero temperatures and avalanches to restore access.

Meanwhile authorities have urged caution as traffic resumes. Tourists and residents are advised to adhere strictly to travel guidelines, with special emphasis on early departures from Leh to minimize risks associated with sudden weather changes.