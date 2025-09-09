After Himachal, PM Modi to visit J&K, review damage caused by natural calamities

Follow us on

After visiting flood hit areas in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir in coming days to review the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and organizational General Secretary Ashok Koul while talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said, “PM Modi will visit J&K to take the first-hand account of the damages caused by the recent natural calamities.”

He said, “The date of his J&K visit will be announced soon.”

Sources told KNO that PM Modi besides assessing the damages will also conduct an aerial survey of landslide hit holy town of Katra, where landslides enroute Shri Mata Vashino Devi Shrine last month led to more than 35 people losing their lives.

They said that PM Modi will also conduct the aerial survey of Chasoti village in Kishtwar District where more than 60 people died after a landslide hit the hamlet nestled within mountains. “PM Modi may also announce a special relief package for the flood victims in J&K.”