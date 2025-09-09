BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

After Himachal, PM Modi to visit J&K, review damage caused by natural calamities

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Follow us on

After visiting flood hit areas in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir in coming days to review the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and organizational General Secretary Ashok Koul while talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said, “PM Modi will visit J&K to take the first-hand account of the damages caused by the recent natural calamities.”

He said, “The date of his J&K visit will be announced soon.”

Sources told KNO that PM Modi besides assessing the damages will also conduct an aerial survey of landslide hit holy town of Katra, where landslides enroute Shri Mata Vashino Devi Shrine last month led to more than 35 people losing their lives.

They said that PM Modi will also conduct the aerial survey of Chasoti village in Kishtwar District where more than 60 people died after a landslide hit the hamlet nestled within mountains. “PM Modi may also announce a special relief package for the flood victims in J&K.”

 

PM Modi congratulates Indian Asian Para Games medal winners of Day 2
Markets open with gains, tracking strong Asian stocks’ cues
LG Sinha felicitates 79 Cyclists of BSF’s ‘Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ rally to celebrate 79th Independence Day
CS for laying focus on completion of schemes under JJM
First Airbus C295 for India successfully completes its maiden flight
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Will help us in bringing out the best to serve the marginalised’: Amit Shah hails Radhakrishnan’s VP win
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

‘Will help us in bringing out the best to serve the marginalised’: Amit Shah hails Radhakrishnan’s VP win
Breaking National
Seri Tourism Project inaugurated by Secretary Ministry of Textiles Smt.Neelam Shami Rao in Manasbal
SEO Video
AAP workers protest in Pulwama against PSA detention of MLA Mehraj Malik, demand his release
SEO Video
Wall damaged at Kangan school; locals fear land sinking, demand new building; CEO assures inspection
SEO Video