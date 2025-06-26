After decades of waiting, Kashmir’s frozen passes finally find a way through

Srinagar, June 25: In a transformative push to improve connectivity and infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir, the central government has approved 19 major road and tunnel projects worth ₹10,637 crore — a decision that has been met with widespread acclaim, particularly in remote and border areas long plagued by seasonal isolation.

Among the highlights are two flagship tunnel projects: the ₹3,830-crore Peer Ki Gali tunnel on the Mughal Road, and the ₹3,330-crore Sadhna Tunnel in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The latter, residents say, ends a 78-year wait for all-weather road access to Karnah and Tangdhar — areas often cut off for months during winter due to heavy snowfall on Sadhna Top.

“For the first time since 1947, our pleas have been heard,” said Peerzada Syed, an elderly resident of Tangdhar. “This tunnel is our lifeline — we have seen patients die, children miss school, and people suffer each year. Today, we feel hope.”

Locals in Kupwara echoed the sentiment, with students, teachers, traders, and healthcare workers calling the Sadhna Tunnel a game-changer. “I missed my SSB exam due to a road closure once,” said Arooj Jan, a student. “This tunnel means education won’t be seasonal anymore.”

Similar reactions poured in from south Kashmir’s Shopian, where fruit growers see the Peer Ki Gali tunnel as a way to avoid losses due to blocked transport routes in winter. “Our apples rot when Mughal Road closes. This will ensure market access round the year,” said GhulamNabi Dar, a trader.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways NitinGadkari said the projects, covering 296 km, align with the government’s vision of last-mile connectivity and sustainable infrastructure. “These tunnels will not only reduce travel time and improve safety but also aid in swift military and emergency response in strategic areas,” he said.

Officials said construction will also bring economic benefits by opening untapped tourist destinations like Bangus Valley, Lolab, and Tangdhar, known for their alpine beauty but poor access. Tourism operators see it as a turning point. “With reliable roads, we can finally bring tourists to these untouched gems,” said Irfan Ahmad Wani, a Srinagar-based tour operator.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha praised the move as a “historic leap forward” for inclusive development, national security, and regional economic upliftment.