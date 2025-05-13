After 16 years, J&K High Court revokes Advocate’s license over fake Law Degree in Srinagar

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has revoked the certificate of enrolment of Advocate Sajad Ahmad Shah after it was found that he had obtained a fake and forged LL.B degree.

According to a notification issued by High court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, “Pursuant to the Resolution dated 29.04.2025 of Hon’ble Admission and Enrollment Committee, it is hereby notified for general information that the Certificate of Enrollment No.JK-225/09 dated 17.07.2009, as an Advocate issued in favour of Sh. Sajad Ahmad Shah S/O Gh. Mohd Shah R/O Aquilmir, Khanyar, Srinagar on the Roll of Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir vide Notification No. 345 dated 09.09.2010 is hereby revoked and the name of the Advocate Sh. Sajad Ahmad Shah is removed from the Roll of Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir, having Fake and Forged LL.B Degree.”

The court found that Shah, a resident of Aquilmir, Khanyar in Srinagar, had used a fake and forged LL.B degree to gain admission to the Bar. His enrollment was originally listed under Notification No. 345 dated September 9, 2010.