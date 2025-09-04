BreakingKashmir

Advocate Killed In Road Accident in South Kashmir’s Anantnag 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Follow us on

An advocate was killed after two vehicles collided with each other at KP road in Paibug Mattan area in Anantnag district, on Thursday.

Officials informed GNS that an accident occurred today on KP Road between a gas-laden truck bearing registration number JK03G-1304 and a Ford Figo bearing registration number JK17-0706, resulting in critical injuries to Advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, 60, son of Abdul Majeed Sofi, a resident of Ashajipora.

He was immediately shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

Railways completes installing cables of India’s first cable-stayed bridge in Reasi
PDP MLA Fayaz Ahmad Mir proposes bill to ban Liquor in J&K
NSAs, security councils of Central Asian countries call Chabahar port ‘important’
Four drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir 
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes NC Over Merit and Reservation Issues
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 9000 evacuated in Budgam, situation under control: Div Com Kashmir
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

9000 evacuated in Budgam, situation under control: Div Com Kashmir
Breaking Kashmir
Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Mughal , Sinthan Roads Closed ; Restoration work is going on 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Breach at Shalina Budgam: Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh & Mehjoor nagar residents asked to evacuate
Breaking Kashmir
Crime Branch Kashmir Registers Case in Rs 3.09 Crore Loan Fraud in Anantnag 
Breaking Kashmir