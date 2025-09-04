Advocate Killed In Road Accident in South Kashmir’s Anantnag 

Follow us on

An advocate was killed after two vehicles collided with each other at KP road in Paibug Mattan area in Anantnag district, on Thursday.

Officials informed GNS that an accident occurred today on KP Road between a gas-laden truck bearing registration number JK03G-1304 and a Ford Figo bearing registration number JK17-0706, resulting in critical injuries to Advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, 60, son of Abdul Majeed Sofi, a resident of Ashajipora.

He was immediately shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)