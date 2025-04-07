Breaking

Advisor to CM meets delegations, individuals; assures prompt action on genuine concerns

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Continuing government’s commitment to resolve issues of general public, Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, met various delegations and individuals at Chief Minister’s Public Service and Outreach Office, Gupkar here today.

The JK Government Employees Joint Consultative Committee led by its Chairman, Aijaz Khan, called on the Advisor and highlighted various issues confronted by the Employees. They also discussed several welfare measures concerning the employees.

The Advisor heard the delegations patiently and assured them that all their issues and concerns would be addressed in a phased manner.

He stated that the present government is quite aware of the issues of employees and every effort would be made to resolve the same on the basis of their genuineness.

Similarly, JK Higher Education Contractual Teachers Association also met the Advisor and presented a memorandum of their demands.

They demanded parity in terms of engagement with Health and Medical Education Department under SRO 364.

Responding to their demands, the Advisor said that Omar led government is determined to understand and address the hardships of our employees. He emphasised that these issues and concerns would be thoroughly looked into and resolved promptly.

Meanwhile, scores of individuals called on the Advisor and highlighted their issues. These issues, inter alia, included adjustment under SRO 43, payments pending with SICOP and other concerns regarding better basic amenities in their respective areas.

Pertinently, the Chief Minister’s Public Service and Outreach Office is being daily thronged by dozens of delegations and individuals for resolution of their issues and concerns. A robust mechanism is in place to address the issues and concerns of the public both in offline and online mode.

You Might Also Like

Amid fresh snowfall Authorities issue avalanche warning in J&K

India heading to ICC Cricket World Cup as number one ODI side following win over Australia in 2nd ODI

FCS&CA recovers Rs.15k fine from 13 erring shopkeepers; seals 01 Mutton shop & 02 Tea stalls

B2V-5 Programme in full swing at Anantnag; 177 panchayats covered in phase-Ist

Star named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Share This Article
Previous Article “Against secular framework of country”: MLA Tarigami on amended Waqf law
Next Article Three drug peddlers arrested with contraband in Sopore
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K Assembly Speaker disallows Adjournment Motions on Waqf Bill citing sub-judice rule
Breaking
Apni Party decides to move to Supreme Court against Waqf Act
Breaking
LG Sinha pays tribute to J&K Police Martyrs for their supreme sacrifice
Breaking
HM Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar, visits residence of late DySP Humayun
Breaking