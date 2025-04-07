Advisor to CM meets delegations, individuals; assures prompt action on genuine concerns

Continuing government’s commitment to resolve issues of general public, Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, met various delegations and individuals at Chief Minister’s Public Service and Outreach Office, Gupkar here today.

The JK Government Employees Joint Consultative Committee led by its Chairman, Aijaz Khan, called on the Advisor and highlighted various issues confronted by the Employees. They also discussed several welfare measures concerning the employees.

The Advisor heard the delegations patiently and assured them that all their issues and concerns would be addressed in a phased manner.

He stated that the present government is quite aware of the issues of employees and every effort would be made to resolve the same on the basis of their genuineness.

Similarly, JK Higher Education Contractual Teachers Association also met the Advisor and presented a memorandum of their demands.

They demanded parity in terms of engagement with Health and Medical Education Department under SRO 364.

Responding to their demands, the Advisor said that Omar led government is determined to understand and address the hardships of our employees. He emphasised that these issues and concerns would be thoroughly looked into and resolved promptly.

Meanwhile, scores of individuals called on the Advisor and highlighted their issues. These issues, inter alia, included adjustment under SRO 43, payments pending with SICOP and other concerns regarding better basic amenities in their respective areas.

Pertinently, the Chief Minister’s Public Service and Outreach Office is being daily thronged by dozens of delegations and individuals for resolution of their issues and concerns. A robust mechanism is in place to address the issues and concerns of the public both in offline and online mode.