Advanced Surgical Care: GMC Sgr’s Paediatric Surgery dept achieves unprecedented success 

Srinagar, Aug 02: Paediatric Surgery department at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has marked a significant milestone in its journey by performing over 1,600 surgeries, with 1,400 being major operations, in just 11 months, since its relocation to the state-of-the-art 500-Bedded Children’s Hospital at Bemina, Srinagar.A statement issued here said that the department has showcased remarkable growth and commitment to providing advanced surgical care to children. The department’s move to the new facility has enabled the centralisation of all departments involved in child care under one roof, ensuring the best possible treatment outcomes. With two elective operating theatres and a 24×7 emergency OT, the department is poised to perform the most advanced surgical procedures comparable to global standards. Some notable achievements of the department include performing thoracoscopic repairs of Esophageal Atresia with Tracheo-esophageal Fistula in newborn babies, a feat accomplished for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir. It has also conducted advanced laparoscopic procedures like Laparoscopy Assisted Pull Through (LARP) for Anorectal malformations, Cyst Excision, and Hepaticoduodenostomies/Hepaticojejunostomies for hepatobiliary anomalies. The department collaborated with Lalla Ded Hospital to perform genitourinary reconstructive surgeries for adult females, including vaginal replacement surgeries. It has become the facility with the largest number of Laparoscopic Colovaginoplasties performed in the country. In terms of academic and research Initiatives, the department is committed to academic excellence, with a functional DrNB program and plans to start an MCh programme soon. It is actively engaged in intramural and extramural research projects, funded by the institution and national agencies like ICMR.With its strong reputation for excellence in hypospadiology and other surgical procedures, the department is attracting professionals from within and outside the country for fellowship programmes.