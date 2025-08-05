Adopt organic farming & climate-resilient agri : CM to farmers

Jammu, Aug 04: Underscoring the vital role of agriculture in shaping Jammu and Kashmir’s economic future, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also serves as the Pro-Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, today addressed the university’s 9th convocation held at Baba Jitto Auditorium, Chatha.

Congratulating the graduating scholars, the Chief Minister described agriculture and allied sectors as “fields of promise as well as responsibility,” acknowledging their increasing complexity in light of climate change, resource depletion, and evolving global standards.

He highlighted pressing challenges such as fragmented land holdings, dwindling water resources, and excessive reliance on chemical fertilizers, calling for urgent reforms and a decisive shift towards sustainable and organic farming practices. Omar Abdullah also raised concerns about microplastics in the food chain and the growing vulnerability to climate change, stressing that environmental awareness is now an operational imperative rather than an option.

Addressing the graduates, the Chief Minister urged them to embrace the ideals of SKUAST and contribute actively to rural transformation. “Let your innovation create employment, let your knowledge build enterprises, and let your compassion redefine agriculture,” he said, encouraging them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Praising the university’s efforts, Omar Abdullah commended the launch of the Ex-Situ Gene Bank, emphasizing its importance in conserving native seed varieties and crop diversity. He called on students and faculty to fully leverage such infrastructure to meet the evolving challenges of agricultural science.

The Chief Minister lauded the academic excellence of the students and their active role in developmental initiatives, expressing confidence that SKUAST-Jammu alumni will be at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector.

The convocation was also attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as the chief guest, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Javid Ahmed Dar, Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, and Principal Secretary Shailendra Kumar. The dignitaries congratulated the university on its silver jubilee and praised Vice Chancellor Prof. B.N. Tripathi and the faculty for aligning the institution’s vision with national initiatives such as NEP-2020, Startup India, and Viksit Bharat @2047.

In his University Report, Vice Chancellor Prof. Tripathi highlighted SKUAST-Jammu’s achievements in education, research, innovation, and outreach. “Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the patents secured, startups incubated, and knowledge transferred to empower the farming community,” he stated.

During the ceremony, 446 degrees were awarded, including 243 undergraduate, 157 master’s, and 46 doctoral degrees, alongside eight gold medals for outstanding students. Several Professors of Practice, innovators, and entrepreneurs were felicitated for their significant contributions to agri-technology and rural entrepreneurship.

The event also featured the inauguration of a Farmers’ Hostel and a state-of-the-art Faculty Building, funded by CAPEX-NABARD and the Jammu and Kashmir government, enhancing SKUAST-Jammu’s academic and research capabilities.

Senior officials, members of the University Council and Board of Management, faculty, students, farmers, and members of the public attended the convocation.