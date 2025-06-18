Adopt Model Edu loan scheme: NMC writes to medical colleges

Srinagar, June 17: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a public notice to medical colleges across the country under its administrative control on adoption of Model Education Loan Scheme (MELS) formulated by Indian Banks Association (IBA).

The notice has been issued by the NMC’s Policy and Coordination Division to 50 medical colleges including All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Vijaypur, Samba, Jammu also known as AIIMS Jammu.

The notice said that All Scheduled Commercial Banks have been advised by the Reserve Bank of India to adopt the Model Education Loan Scheme (MELS), formulated by Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

“In order to further enhance the easy and quick availability of education loans for meritorious students of Quality Higher Educational Institutions (QHEIs), the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme has been launched on 06.11.2024,” the NMC said.

The scheme enables collateral free, guarantor free education loans by banks through a simple, transparent, student-friendly and digital application process. The details of scheme are available at PM Vidyalaxmi portal (https://pmvidyalaxmi.co.in).

The notice stated that all medical colleges and institutions under the administrative domain of the NMC are advised to include information regarding the availability of education loans under the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme in their prospectuses or admission brochures.

This step aims to ensure that meritorious students are well-informed about the financial assistance options available to them.

By incorporating details of the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, institutions can help students understand how they can benefit from collateral-free and guarantor-free education loans offered by banks. This will promote awareness and enable deserving students to access higher education without financial barriers.