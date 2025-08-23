City

Admit cards for recruitment in Indian Army released

1 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 22: Admit cards for Indian Army Recruitment Rally for recruitment into Indian Army as AGNIVEERS (Unmarried candidates) scheduled from 30 August 2025 to 05 September 2025 at JAKLI Regimental Center, Rangreth have been released. Candidates can download their Admit cards from www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.Eligible candidates must report with Admit Card, all required documents and 25 photos at     4 AM on the date mentioned on the Admit card. No change of date is allowed. Mobile, Watch & electronic devices are not allowed. Money can be carried.Recruitment is conducted in a fair and impartial manner. Selection is made purely on merit. Aspirants are advised not to fall prey to any Tout/ Anti-social element.

