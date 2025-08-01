Admission deadline extended for CMA (Cost Accountancy)

Srinagar, July 31: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced extension in the last date of admission to the CMA (Cost and Management Accountancy) Foundation Course till 7th August 2025.As per a statement issued here, this extension is especially for students who have recently passed their 12th class examination, giving them a valuable opportunity to appear in the December 2025 CMA Foundation Examination. As part of this special initiative 50% fee waiver will be provided. Books and coaching will be offered free of cost.“We urge all eligible students to take full advantage of this opportunity and enroll in this prestigious professional course that opens,” the statement revealed.