Kashmir

Admission deadline extended for CMA (Cost Accountancy)

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, July 31:  The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced extension in the last date of admission to the CMA (Cost and Management Accountancy) Foundation Course till 7th August 2025.As per a statement issued here, this extension is especially for students who have recently passed their 12th class examination, giving them a valuable opportunity to appear in the December 2025 CMA Foundation Examination. As part of this special initiative 50% fee waiver will be provided. Books and coaching will be offered free of cost.“We urge all eligible students to take full advantage of this opportunity and enroll in this prestigious professional course that opens,” the statement revealed.

Tourism stakeholders miffed over last-minute cancellation of OTM participation
PD&SJ Srinagar, in charge PD&SJ Ganderbal condole demise of father of Justice Sanjeev Kumar
Woman mauled to death by wild bear in Handwara
SKUAST-K concludes Management Development Programme
CUK’s Tourism Studies deptt holds induction prog for freshers
Share This Article
Previous Article IUST promotes innovation & employability through hackathon
Next Article Over 3.66 lakh rural households in J&K await potable water supply
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

US “Tariffs” India
Editorial
Over Amarnathji 4 lakh devotees pay obeisance at Shri Yatra
Top Stories
KSL will take Kashmir football to national stage: Sinha
Top Stories
Tourist sites to reopen only after full security clearance: Omar
Top Stories