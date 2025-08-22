Admin supports self-help group initiative to foster women empowerment

Jammu, Aug 21: The district administration Jammu has extended support to a new initiative aimed at strengthening women self-help groups (SHGs) in the district.A statement issued here said that conceived by Anmol Rathore, with financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Centre for Cooperatives and Livelihoods, LBSNAA, Mussoorie, the project seeks to scale up the production of organic soaps and scented organic candles by a women-led SHG from Chak Majra, a bordering village of Jammu. The initiative highlights both the resilience and financial empowerment of rural women. The programme is being coordinated by Owais, District Programme Manager, JKRLM and Sheetal Mankotia, BPM Bishnah. As part of the initiative, the self-help group led by Asha Devi, engaged in producing soaps, candles and diyas, interacted with Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Dr. Rakesh Minhas and Assistant Commissioner (UT), Anmol Rathore to present their working model and ongoing efforts. The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the group’s initiatives, wished them success, and assured that similar projects will continue to be encouraged by the district administration. He further stated that consistent hand-holding support will be extended to this SHG and others like them to ensure sustainability and growth.