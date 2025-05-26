Admin spreads awareness on drug abuse in Sgr

Srinagar, May 25: The district administration Srinagar Sunday organised an awareness programme on drug de-addiction at Boys Higher Secondary School Palpora aimed at sensitizing masses about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encouraging them to eradicate menace of drugs from the society.

The event was held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, as a part of an ongoing Drug Free Jammu and Kashmir initiative of the Government to educate students, staff members, and local residents about the growing menace of drug addiction and the collective responsibility to curb it. During the event, informative sessions addressing the physical, mental, and social consequences of substance abuse were held to effectively sensitize the participants. On the occasion, the artists from cultural unit Kashmir, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), presented a powerful and thought-provoking short play to raise awareness about the growing menace of drug abuse.

The resource persons representing social welfare, police, health, education, excise and SMC besides, others emphasised the crucial role of education, awareness, and community involvement in eradicating the menace of drugs from society. The students also contributed through speeches, skits, and discussions emphasising the message of drugs free Kashmir. The awareness program witnessed active participation from students, local community members, Staff of the School.