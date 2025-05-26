City

Admin spreads awareness on drug abuse in Sgr

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 25: The district administration Srinagar Sunday organised an awareness programme on drug de-addiction at Boys Higher Secondary School Palpora aimed at sensitizing masses about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encouraging them to eradicate menace of drugs from the society.
The event was held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, as a part of an ongoing Drug Free Jammu and Kashmir initiative of the Government to educate students, staff members, and local residents about the growing menace of drug addiction and the collective responsibility to curb it. During the event, informative sessions addressing the physical, mental, and social consequences of substance abuse were held to effectively sensitize the participants. On the occasion, the artists from cultural unit Kashmir, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), presented a powerful and thought-provoking short play to raise awareness about the growing menace of drug abuse.
The resource persons representing social welfare, police, health, education, excise and SMC besides, others emphasised the crucial role of education, awareness, and community involvement in eradicating the menace of drugs from society. The students also contributed through speeches, skits, and discussions emphasising the message of drugs free Kashmir. The awareness program witnessed active participation from students, local community members, Staff of the School.

KU VC visits IIS Gujarat University to strength MoU on innovations, action-oriented research
DC Srinagar Reviews “Catch the Rain, Save Water” initiative implementation under Jal Shakti Abhiyan
Dr Darakhshan inaugurates sanitary complex at Dargah Hazratbal, takes stock of Eid preparedness
Prof. Nilofer Khan re-appointed as VC KU for two years
H&H Dept Kashmir honours Craft Instructors, Master Craftsmen to mark Teacher’s Day celebrations
Share This Article
Previous Article Khelo India Beach Games-2025: J&K shines with stellar 9 medal tally!
Next Article ‘Prem Visheshagya’ brings laughter to Natrangs’ Sunday theatre
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Hyderpora underpass turns into cab stand, sparks safety concerns
City
Bear-Proof Corral unveiled to tackle human-wildlife conflict in Drass
Kashmir
SACPPE holds session to safeguard children from unexploded shells in Uri
Kashmir
‘Prem Visheshagya’ brings laughter to Natrangs’ Sunday theatre
Jammu