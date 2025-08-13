Admin Organises Grand Tiranga Bike Rally under HGTC in Gbl

Ganderbal, Aug 12: District administration Ganderbal in collaboration with the department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Ganderbal and the district Police Tuesday organised a grand Tiranga Bike Rally ahead of Independence Day.As per a statement issued here, the rally led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, at Manigam Ganderbal was joined around 500 bikers, drawn from the Police Department and YSS Ganderbal carrying the National Flag, through the streets, spreading the message of unity and national pride. Traversing through Benhama, Lar, and Baroosa, the rally proceeded towards the scenic tourist destination of Manasbal, where it concluded at Manasbal Park. The colourful procession, with hundreds of fluttering national flags, drew the attention of onlookers along the route, creating an atmosphere of pride and celebration. The event was held as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to encourage public involvement in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative.