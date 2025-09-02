“Admin on high alert, but water level below danger mark”: DC Srinagar

Follow us on

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo on Tuesday said the administration is on high alert for the next 15-30 days in view of the weather forecast.

Speaking with reporters per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Deputy Commissioner urged people to strictly adhere to advisories being issued from time-to-time.

“We are on high alert and people must follow our advisories. Yesterday, we issued one regarding the possibility of gusty winds and cautioned residents to stay away from electric cables and poles,” he said.

He added that the administration will continue to issue weather advisories during this period to ensure public safety. “As of now, the water level in Jhelum and other water bodies is much below the danger mark,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) has issued a weather alert, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in many places across Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Samba, and Udhampur districts towards early morning to forenoon of September 2.

The advisory also warned of the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides at a few vulnerable locations, urging people to remain alert and dial 112 in case of emergencies—(KNO)