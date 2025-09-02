BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Admin on high alert, but water level below danger mark”: DC Srinagar

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo on Tuesday said the administration is on high alert for the next 15-30 days in view of the weather forecast.

Speaking with reporters per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Deputy Commissioner urged people to strictly adhere to advisories being issued from time-to-time.

“We are on high alert and people must follow our advisories. Yesterday, we issued one regarding the possibility of gusty winds and cautioned residents to stay away from electric cables and poles,” he said.

He added that the administration will continue to issue weather advisories during this period to ensure public safety. “As of now, the water level in Jhelum and other water bodies is much below the danger mark,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) has issued a weather alert, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in many places across Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Samba, and Udhampur districts towards early morning to forenoon of September 2.

The advisory also warned of the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides at a few vulnerable locations, urging people to remain alert and dial 112 in case of emergencies—(KNO)

District Sheep Husbandry Officer Recognized for Transformative Impact on Sheep Farming in Baramulla
Peace is of utmost importance in J&K, only it will pave the way for a better future :Altaf Bukhari
Over 2.50 lac appointments took place through backdoor by past regimes: CS Mehta
Ram Lalla idol unveiled at grand temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi leads rituals
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Congratulates ISRO team for Successful Space Docking experiment 
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CBK Registers FIR Against Two for Cheating & Criminal Conspiracy Over Fake Contract Promises
Next Article Empowerment of farmers, rural economy should be banks’ priority: President Murmu
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Empowerment of farmers, rural economy should be banks’ priority: President Murmu
Breaking National
CBK Registers FIR Against Two for Cheating & Criminal Conspiracy Over Fake Contract Promises
Breaking Kashmir
Extension in the last date for submission of Online Application Forms for various UT Cadre Post(s) in the Home Department
Jammu Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir SEO
Contraband Substance Recovered in Shopian, One Booked: Police
Breaking