Admin launches ‘Dharti Aaba Abhiyan –Awareness, & Benefit Saturation Camps’ in Gbl

Ganderbal, June 15: District administration Ganderbal Sunday kick-started the ‘Dharti Aaba Abhiyan – Awareness and Benefit Saturation Camps’ as part of the nationwide campaign under PM JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) and Dharti AabaJanjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA JGUA).

The inaugural event was held at Government Higher Secondary School, Hariganiwan, marking the beginning of a series of outreach and service delivery camps in 12 tribal villages across the district.The event was graced by Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kangan, Mian Meher Ali, as the chief guest, and DDC Member Gund-B, Noorani Jara, as the guest of honour.

A number of district and sectoral officers were also present, reaffirming inter-departmental collaboration and support for tribal welfare.The launch featured multi-departmental stalls offering onsite assistance and services to members of the tribal communities. A key highlight of the initiative was the benefit saturation model, ensuring that no eligible tribal household is left out of government entitlements.Unlike traditional IEC efforts, this campaign emphasizes direct service delivery through village-level and cluster-level camps, ensuring convergence of departments and active participation of key stakeholders.Indicative entitlements and services offered at the camps include: Aadhaar enrolment and update, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Card registration, Scheduled Tribe Caste Certificate issuance, PM-KISAN scheme registration and benefit disbursal, opening of Jan Dhan Bank Accounts, Sickle Cell Disease awareness and screening, other Mission-linked benefits.

The campaign is being implemented in convergence with Common Services Centres (CSCs), local administration, frontline workers, and line departments, aiming to achieve 100 percent saturation of all eligible beneficiaries from the tribal communities.This Abhiyan reflects the commitment of the district administration to ensure inclusive development, social justice, and last-mile delivery of government schemes to historically underserved tribal populations.