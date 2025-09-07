Admin, IAF airlift two critical patients from Latti-Marothi area

Follow us on

Udhampur, Sep 06: In a swift humanitarian response, the district administration Udhampur in collaboration with the Indian Air Force Saturday airlifted two patients from the flood and landslide-hit region of Tehsil Latti-Marothi for urgent medical intervention.

As per a statement issued here, the two patients namely Shiv Lal, resident of Sira and Diwan Chand, resident of Latti were in a critical condition requiring immediate medical attention. Due to incessant rains and multiple landslides, road connectivity between Tehsil Latti-Marothi and Udhampur remained disrupted, making air evacuation the only viable option. On receiving information from the Chief Medical Officer Udhampur, District Magistrate Udhampur Saloni Rai promptly coordinated with the Indian Air Force under the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief framework to ensure timely evacuation.

As part of the operation, one patient was shifted to Military Hospital Udhampur, while the other was admitted to Government Medical College Udhampur for specialized treatment. The District Administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all possible assistance, including emergency medical support, reaches people stranded in remote and inaccessible areas due to recent heavy rains and landslides.