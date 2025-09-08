Admin extends helping hand to flood-hit families

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 07: In a remarkable display of compassion and solidarity, the district administration Jammu, under the guidance of district magistrate Dr Rakesh Minhas, provided support to families affected by the recent floods.

As per a statement issued here, led by additional district magistrate, Ansuya Jamwal, a dedicated team distributed essential items to flood-hit families in Marble Colony, Sari Rakwal, and surrounding areas. The relief package included Mattresses for providing comfort and warmth to families in need, Utensils for enabling families to prepare and share meals, stationery items for supporting children’s education and well-being.

The initiative was made possible by the collective efforts of Tehsildar Nayiem Shah, Sarpanch Shiv Salaria and Patwari escorted by Social Activists. ADC Jammu Ansuya Jamwal emphasized the District Administration’s commitment to reaching all deserving flood-hit families and providing them with necessary support. The administration has also assured the residents of assistance in addressing their demands, including construction of Nallah for preventing future flooding and ensuring community safety and upgradation of transformer for enhancing power supply and supporting community infrastructure. The flood-hit families expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the noble gesture, which has brought them hope and solace during a challenging time. The district administration’s efforts have not only provided essential items but also demonstrated its commitment to supporting the community in times of need.