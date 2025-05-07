Admin advises People of Karnah to stay indoors as precautionary measure

Authorities on Wednesday urged general public of Karnah to stay indoors due to prevailing situation.

In a handout to GNS, a goverment spokesman said that In view of the prevailing situation , the general of Sub Division Karnah is requested not to assemble outside on roads, streets & Shops etc. People are advised to stay indoors & refrain from venturing out.

Further people are requested to not to park their vehicles along road sides (particularly on congested roads).

Besides this the construction material dumped along road sides may kindly be lifted immediately. Any one found violating the instructions shall be dealt seriously, reads the statement.