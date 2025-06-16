BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Adequate medical facilities in place for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims”: Sakeena Itoo

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister, Sakina Itoo Monday said that adequate health related arrangements will be put in place for the well-being of devotees during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The annual yatra will commence from July 03.

The Health Minister, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), visited Sonamarg to assess the preparedness of medical facilities for the pilgrims. She was accompanied by MLA Kangan, Main Mehar Ali and several top officials.

Speaking with reporters, she said that the government is committed to ensure adequate medical facilities for the devotees to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra—(KNO)

