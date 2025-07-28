ADC conducts comprehensive review of GMC Handwara

Kupwara, July 27: The Additional Deputy Commissioner, (ADC), Handwara, Javeed Naseem Masoodi accompanied by the Tehsildar Handwara, and Medical Superintendent (MS) of GMC Handwara, conducted a thorough inspection and review of the functioning of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara.As per a statement issued here, during the visit, ADC assessed the overall performance of the hospital, interacting with doctors, paramedical staff, and patients to evaluate the quality of healthcare services being provided. He emphasised the importance of adhering strictly to the guidelines and protocols issued by the government, urging all medical and paramedical personnel to follow them in letter and spirit.ADC also took serious note of staff absenteeism and directed the Medical Superintendent to initiate immediate action against those employees who were found absent without authorization.As part of the visit, ADC interacted with patients and attendants, taking firsthand feedback of the facilities and services available at the hospital. He assured the public that all necessary steps will be taken to improve healthcare delivery and accountability in the institution. ADC reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring efficient healthcare services for the people of the region.