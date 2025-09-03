Politics

Actors Priti Sapru, Tej Sapru call on LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sept 02: Actor Priti Sapru called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday.  She was accompanied by Chief Advisor, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, S. Paramjit Singh Chandhok; actor Tej Sapru and Sanjeev Saraf.

The delegation briefed the LG on their initiative to organise a commemorative event in Jammu and Kashmir, observing the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Meanwhile, former MLC, Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas, also called on the Lieutenant Governor. He put forth various issues about the movement of 10-tyre trucks on Mughal Road to facilitate smooth transportation of fruits from the valley, and the commencement of work on Niki Chanchmarag-Shadab Shopian to Dubjen road.

 

