Jammu

 Actor Huma Qureshi visits Suchetgarh, vows to inspire more artists to visit J&K

May 28:

Jammu, May 28: As part of a broader initiative led by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, a series of celebrity visits across Jammu has been launched to show solidarity with the armed forces and civilians besides inspiring revival of tourism in the region.

The first in this initiative was the visit of renowned Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who arrived in Jammu to extend her support and amplify the message of peace, resilience and hope.

During her visit, Qureshi engaged in an exclusive interaction with the stakeholders from the Jammu and Katra Hotel and Restaurant Associations.

The stakeholders appealed her to promote the scenic beauty, hospitality and cultural richness of Jammu through word-of-mouth and her public platforms. They emphasized that celebrity endorsements can play a vital role in rebuilding tourist confidence and encouraging footfall in the region.

The actress also visited the family of late Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri, who tragically lost his life in a recent  attack. She offered her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to his sacrifice for the nation.

Later in the evening, a cultural programme was organized at the Indo-Pak border, Suchetgarh symbolizing unity and national pride. The event showcased local cultural performances and featured a touching interaction with Army jawans, BSF jawans and affected families aimed at honoring the brave soldiers and showing solidarity with affected families.

Speaking at the event, Huma Qureshi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and conveyed her admiration for the unwavering spirit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She vowed to inspire more celebrities and artists to visit the Union Territory and experience its breathtaking beauty, vibrant culture and hospitality.

Her visit marks not just a symbolic gesture, but a powerful message of collective strength and a renewed call to embrace Jammu and Kashmir as a vibrant and safe tourism destination.

 

